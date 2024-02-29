Fourth-year football umpire encourages more people to pick up the whistle

Josh McMahon says "camaraderie" is one of his favourite aspects of being a member of the Warrnambool and District Football Umpiring Association.
The 30-year-old field umpire is training for his fourth campaign as an official and encourages anyone considering becoming an umpire - whether that be boundary, goal or field - to come try their hand.
Aside from improved fitness and financial remuneration, McMahon relishes the social benefits umpiring offers.
"For me personally it is the camaraderie (which I like)," he told The Standard.
"Being around people, being around footballers. Local football in a community like Warrnambool is really important. Usually someone's involved in your family in community football or netball and it's how you get the town going.
"If you don't have umpires you're not going to have a game, so we need more umpires."
McMahon praised the association for its positive culture and welcoming him and his young family into the fold.
"Everyone's been really supportive," he said.
"I've got a young family, they always come up here. Everyone makes them feel welcome as well.
"It's not just the umpires here, it's greater than that. It's your family coming with it as well and we're all here to support each other."
McMahon, who previously played all his juniors and some reserves football at Old Collegians, was originally swayed to join the umpiring ranks by close friend and seasoned official Gavin Sell.
The police officer has enjoyed the journey so far and admitted it helped already having an understanding of the game but added being a former player was not a necessity.
He and the association are hoping to see numbers improve this season.
"If you just want to come up, have a bit of fun, have a laugh, stay fit, it's a great opportunity for anyone to come up here and have a go," he said.
"(We'd) definitely like to see more, especially at the end of the day unfortunately not every game is probably going to be filled because there's not enough numbers.
"It would be great to see more umpires, even if you can't do every game every weekend, you can just do something - it will be highly appreciated."
Some of the changes the association has made in the hopes of increasing umpire numbers, include introducing a women and girls liaison position and a development field umpire coach.
It has also entered into a seasonal tenancy agreement with Warrnambool City Council to use the away team change rooms at Reid Oval for training purposes, providing equal facilities for male and female umpires.
An information night for prospective officials is scheduled for March 13 at the Reid Oval umpire rooms. A session for prospective junior umpires and their parents runs from 5pm to 5.45pm, with the senior recruits session following at 6pm.
