The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman admits driving at high speed on winding road while on TikTok LIVE

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 28 2024 - 1:51pm, first published 11:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman admits driving at high speed on winding road while on TikTok LIVE
Woman admits driving at high speed on winding road while on TikTok LIVE

A Hamilton district woman who drove at up to 126kmh on a single-lane, winding road near Dunkeld was caught boasting about the speed on a TikTok live stream.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.