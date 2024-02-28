Woman admits driving at high speed on winding road while on TikTok LIVE

A Hamilton district woman who drove at up to 126kmh on a single-lane, winding road near Dunkeld was caught boasting about the speed on a TikTok live stream.
The recorded video, which was handed to police, showed the woman travelling on back roads, stating she was travelling at the high speed and at one point dropping her phone before picking it back up.
The area has a number of winding roads with 'rough surface' and 'bend' signs posting speed limits of 60kmh and 80kmh.
At one point someone commented on the TikTok stream saying "you better take care of the road girl" in which she replied "I am, I know the road".
The driver passed a number of emus on the roadside and the windscreen wipers were turned on for some time due to light rain.
The woman pleaded guilty to careless driving in Hamilton Magistrates Court on February 28, 2024.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said as he heard the summary of offending he had written down two words: "ego" and "TikTok!".
"That reflects that I am not a fan," he said.
"Why would anyone do something as stupid as this?".
The woman's lawyer told the court her client admitted driving carelessly and at high speed and was unfortunately caught on footage.
She said she was aware she could have killed not only herself but other road users.
The lawyer said the woman had since completed a road trauma awareness program which had a "profound" impact on her.
She said the course reinforced the significant risk poor driving had on herself and the community, as well as her children who she understood watched and mirrored her.
"(She said) 'I don't want my poor decision passed onto them'," the lawyer said.
Mr Holzer said it was obviously stupid behaviour and if she had crashed she would be unable to turn back the clock.
"That's why fatalities in this region have escalated and it's an ongoing concern," he said.
"Don't be distracted by things as frivolous as TikTok."
The woman was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond without conviction.
She was also ordered to pay $800 to the court fund, which is dispersed to local charities.
