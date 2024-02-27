Woman jumps from moving car in CBD after alleged false imprisonment

Residents have rushed to the aid of a woman who allegedly jumped from a moving car after being falsely imprisoned by a man in Warrnambool's central business district.
Police allege a woman was dragged into a white Holden utility by her former partner and his associate who was driving the car on February 21, 2024.
A witness later allegedly observed the woman trying to climb out of a window of the moving ute.
As the car slowed at the Henna and Lava Streets roundabout, the woman was able to break free and allegedly opened the door before throwing herself onto the road as the car kept driving.
Members of the public witnessed the incident and ran to her aid.
She suffered general soreness but no serious injuries.
The driver returned a short time later to assist police, who were called to the scene, with the 41-year-old alleged offender leaving on foot.
Police were unable to locate the man and contacted several family members asking for him to surrender, which he didn't.
Officers attended the woman's home on February 26 and the man was allegedly found hiding under a blanket in an attempt to avoid being arrested.
He was subsequently charged with false imprisonment and other alleged offences before appearing in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 27, 2024.
The man, who can not be named because that could identify the complainant, made a self-represented bail application.
The court heard he was also charged with acting prejudicial to the security of a police jail, after he allegedly covered a camera inside the Warrnambool police station cells with clothing and then used a toilet roll to jam a toilet.
There are temporary cells in place as the station undergoes maintenance works, and the man had to be transferred to the Ballarat police station instead.
A detective leading senior constable from the Warrnambool family violence unit told the court he was concerned for the safety and welfare of the alleged victim as the man had a long criminal history of breaching court orders.
Bail was refused and the man will face court again on March 7.
The accused man yelled abuse from the dock as he was taken back into custody.
