Culture, cuisine and connection showcased in city's vibrant festival

Australia's ties with Portugal dating back hundreds of years were celebrated over the weekend through food, dance and plenty of history.
The Warrnambool Portuguese Festival is held every two years and is centred around the legend of the Mahogany Ship and the early Portuguese explorers some believe were the first to sight Australia's east coast in the 1500s.
Warrnambool City Council mayor Ben Blain addressed crowds on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at Cannon Hill which is significant for its padrao - a stone pillar used by Portuguese explorers to mark new land claims.
Cr Blain said it was amazing to consider that 500 years ago Portuguese mariners gazed at the same hill crowds assembled on that day.
"The padrao is an enduring monument to the integrity of the Portuguese explorers and the cultural connection between Australia and Portugal, and it shows the special connection Warrnambool plays in that," he said.
He said the tradition of the padrao itself was fascinating with a number of the monuments placed in significant sites around the world in the 1400s and 1500s by prominent explorers.
"This is a particularly important symbol for Portuguese history," he said.
Cr Blain said the festival that followed at Lake Pertobe offered all Warrnambool residents a chance to experience Portuguese culture.
"It shows it's alive and well and an important part of what keeps Australia's reputation of being a multicultural nation," he said.
Melton's Anastasia Da Cruz, 10, donned a traditional dress for her third festival.
She travelled to Warrnambool with her family to celebrate her father's heritage.
Mother Krystine Da Cruz said it was a wonderful event that connected the children with their culture.
The family joined crowds as they flocked to Lake Pertobe to feast on the popular pastéis de nata (Portuguese custard tarts) and pastéis de bacalhau (salt cod fritters).
Manning one of the food stalls was Portuguese Speaking Communities vice president Rui Revez who returned to the festival for his fourth year.
Mr Revez, who immigrated to Australia as a toddler in August 1971, has returned to Portugal about eight times over the years with another trip planned in May for a milestone birthday.
He'll be joined by Melbourne's Phillip Morris who has family ties to Warrnambool and fond memories of visiting relatives in Jamieson Street when he was younger.
The pair plan to eat, drink and sightsee during their summer holiday to Setubal, about 50 kilometres south-east of Lisbon.
"I'm looking forward to going to markets, getting squid, octopus and Portuguese sardines and barbecuing them," Mr Revez said.
"As well as seeing all of my uncles and aunties and cousins."
Mr Revez said the festival brought Portuguese flavour to Victoria and was a good excuse to visit the "beautiful city of Warrnambool".
"It's such a great event and the food brings that little bit of culture, as well as the music which once fired up gets everyone up dancing," he said.
The festival was launched on Saturday evening with a Portuguese dinner at St Pius X Hall.
