The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Memorable innings lifts team to maiden women's cricket premiership

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated February 25 2024 - 7:22pm, first published 6:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brierly Northern Raiders celebrate their Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's premiership. Picture by Sean McKenna
Brierly Northern Raiders celebrate their Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's premiership. Picture by Sean McKenna

A special innings from a talented opener and a down-to-the-wire finish highlighted Brierly Northern Raiders' maiden women's premiership.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.