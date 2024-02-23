The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Threat to services': record state hospital shortfall nears $1.5 billion

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated February 24 2024 - 8:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Threat to services': record state hospital shortfall nears $1.5 billion
'Threat to services': record state hospital shortfall nears $1.5 billion

Victoria's hospital system has entered uncharted territory, plunging further into the red than ever before, prompting serious concerns about staff cuts, longer wait times, and access to care.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.