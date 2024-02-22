The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Education Department pleads guilty over student's death at south-west pool

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 23 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education Department pleads guilty over student's death at south-west pool
Education Department pleads guilty over student's death at south-west pool

Victoria's Education Department faces fines of more than $1 million after pleading guilty to breaching safety laws over the death of a boy at Port Fairy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.