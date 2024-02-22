Education Department pleads guilty over student's death at south-west pool

Victoria's Education Department faces fines of more than $1 million after pleading guilty to breaching safety laws over the death of a boy at Port Fairy.
Cooper Onyett, a year two student at Merrivale Primary School, drowned at Belfast Aquatics during his first overnight school camp in May 2021.
WorkSafe charged the Department of Education and Training with a workplace safety offence two years after the boy's death.
On Friday, February 23, 2024, the department pleaded guilty to failing to ensure people other than employees were not exposed to risk.
The department will face the Warrnambool County Court for plea and sentence on May 6.
WorkSafe previously alleged the department failed to inform the pool operators of the students' swimming abilities, or ensure their abilities were tested.
The management of Belfast Aquatics Community Pool and Fitness Centre has also been charged over the boy's death and will face a three-day committal hearing from March 5.
It is alleged the pool management failed to test the swimming ability of the students before allowing them to use an inflatable obstacle course, have currently qualified lifeguards on duty and instruct lifeguards on the safe use of the inflatable.
In a court hearing on November 19, 2023, barrister Stephen Russell, representing Belfast Aquatics, said WorkSafe had strongly alleged there were no procedures in place for the use of "inflatables".
"We obviously contest that," he said.
A number of people are expected to give evidence at the March hearing, including witnesses present at the pool on May 21, 2021, and representatives from WorkSafe and Life Saving Victoria.
