Got a gun? Police remind south-west residents of permanent firearms amnesty

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 22 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 8:26am
Warrnambool residents are being reminded of the permanent nation-wide gun amnesty in place to get illegal firearms off the street.

