Got a gun? Police remind south-west residents of permanent firearms amnesty

Warrnambool residents are being reminded of the permanent nation-wide gun amnesty in place to get illegal firearms off the street.
The amnesty, which became permanent in 2021, saw almost five guns surrendered per month in western region police division two in 2023.
The division encompasses Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Glenelg and Southern Grampians local government areas.
Divisional firearms officer Leading Senior Constable Graeme Cox said there were 56 firearms surrendered as part of last year's amnesty, as well as guns handed in because they were no longer required due to age or condition.
"Sometimes they're old and rusted and have been sitting in safes for a number of years and sometimes farmers just don't use them anymore," he said.
"Air rifles are the main ones because they upgrade from a rifle to the .22 and the old one takes a back seat."
Unregistered firearms, firearm parts, accessories, and ammunition can be surrendered to a licensed firearm dealer for registration, sale or disposal.
Residents can also contact their local police station to arrange a time to surrender the items.
Leading Senior Constable Cox said old and rusted firearms could be very dangerous, especially bolt action firearms, which could become jammed, causing ammunition to get stuck in the barrel.
"I've never known it but it may be the case a round goes off inside the barrel, the firing pin hits the back of the round and suddenly it can explode inside," he said.
"I've also seen some shotguns lose the end of their barrels because of old surface rust, and pieces of metal can fly off the end of the barrel. These items can become quite dangerous as they become a missile."
Leading Senior Constable Cox said police needed to know where firearms were at all times.
"We need to know they're registered, listed against a person's gun licence and kept in the correct storage facility as laid down by the Firearms Act," he said.
"Gun owners on the whole in the south-west have been brilliant, they have stored their firearms as per the new regulations that came into place in August 2022 and while we have still seen some old clothing lockers (being used for storage), they have complied and now have new gun safes.
"Safe and secure guns reduce the risk of them falling into the wrong hands."
Unwanted, unregistered and illegal guns and firearm-related items can be surrendered anonymously and without penalty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.