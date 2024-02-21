Total fire ban declared as region prepares for extreme fire conditions

Another total fire ban has been declared for much of Victoria on Thursday, February 22, including the south-west region, as authorities prepare for another day of "extreme" fire conditions.
Warrnambool is forecast to reach a top of 33 degrees with winds reaching 35kmh, and residents in high-risk areas are urged to activate their bushfire plans.
The total fire ban has been declared for the central, south west, north central, northern country, Wimmera and Mallee regions.
The declaration means no fires can be lit in the open air between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Thursday, February 22, 2024.
A cool change is also expected later on Thursday afternoon. Friday is then set for a top of 19 degrees with a shower or two, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
"We are looking at the fire dangers being extreme in the Wimmera, south west and the central district and high in all other districts except East Gippsland which is moderate," Senior meteorologist Christie Johnston said.
"Once the cool change comes through Thursday afternoon and evening we will see the fire dangers a little bit more suppressed on Friday...that's mostly driven by the winds because the temperatures will be significantly cooler on Friday.
"At this stage, the cool change is expected to move into south-western Victoria during the early afternoon and then move slowly across the south and the west...it's expected through Melbourne somewhere between 6pm and 8pm.
"We could see some storm activity near and ahead of this change. It's not expected to be as widespread or severe as what we saw last Tuesday, but we could see some thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms that do develop are not expected to produce a lot of rainfall...but they could still produce some gusty winds."
Meanwhile, V/Line will implement its extreme heat timetable on Thursday, on most lines including Warrnambool.
"Due to the forecast temperatures across Victoria, extreme heat timetables will be running to ensure our train services run safely," a Department of Transport statement said.
"Extreme heat speed restrictions are enforced when temperatures exceed 36 degrees in order to reduce the likelihood of train and track faults, while also keeping passengers safe.
"When an extreme heat timetable is in place, journey times may be extended by a few minutes as we reduce the speed of our trains."
More information on timetable changes can be found by visiting the V/Line website or at the nearest staff V/Line station.
The total fire ban comes after significant fires at the Grampians/Gariwerd, on February 13, 2024. Winslow fire brigade volunteers put their lives on the line to save a cabin at Pomonal where 45 homes were lost and one at Dadswell Bridge.
More information on Total Fire Bans and the fire danger period can be found at cfa.vic.gov.au
