The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Revealed: the Victorian hospital workers least likely to wash their hands

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated February 20 2024 - 11:55am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stock image of someone washing their hands under a tap. Picture Unsplash
A stock image of someone washing their hands under a tap. Picture Unsplash

Doctors are among the worst hospital staff in regional Victoria for washing their hands when they should, trumped only by cleaning and food workers, The Standard can reveal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Victorian state correspondent

Correspondent covering key issues across regional Victoria, based in Melbourne.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.