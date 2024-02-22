The ultimate Warrnambool coastal residence

Make no mistake, this property represents the ultimate when it comes to coastal residences.
Delivering a rare combination of breathtaking ocean views in a beautiful, high-quality Bryan and Peterson-built home, you can literally watch southern right whales frolic in the bay below from the comfort of your chair.
By day the house is a haven of ambience, with sun-drenched interiors and captivating views of the ocean. During the evening, it turns into the ultimate vantage point to watch the sunset. It's a stunning backdrop for the diverse array of wildlife looking to settle for the night.
The low maintenance landscaped block is 2248 square metres (approx.) and has an array of coastal plants.
There is a four bay tandem garage with remote roller door, landscaped pebble paved pathways, manicured lawns and secure boundary fencing.
Inside is 36.52 squares of luxury. The light-filled open plan kitchen, dining and lounge area situated on the south side, with a vaulted ceiling and panoramic ocean views to the east and west.
The gourmet kitchen has a 900mm freestanding oven and gas cooktop, an island bench, stone benchtops, dishwasher and a walk-in pantry.
The main bedroom suite has walk-in robes, an ensuite with a double vanity and steam sauna/shower, and a private deck with ocean views.
There is also a zoned family wing, with large bedrooms, a second living room, family bathroom and laundry.
Together with the two living spaces is a study nook with built-in cabinetry. There is central heating, plus a built-in gas wood fire and split system in the main living area.
Full-length stackable sliding doors open to a decked undercover entertaining area that captures the stunning ocean views. The house has a N2 wind rating and window tinting for privacy.
Located in the prestigious Logans Beach Estate, it's within walking distance of Logans Beach Whale Nursery, Hopkins River and the river mouth, and easily accessible by walking and cycling paths to Warrnambool's main swimming beach and the CBD.
"It's ideal for those who are seeking a great quality home with space around them and a view that's amazing," says selling agent Timm Wells, citing families or people coming coming off the land "who don't want to feel hemmed in".
