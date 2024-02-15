'I'd give anything to have him back without any medals': Honour at last

COMMANDING missions over hot spots including Vietnam and World War II Europe, decorated RAAF pilot Peter Raw eluded plenty of enemies in his 37-year career.
But there was one stealthy foe that not even a hero pilot like Peter could avoid.
More than three decades after the RAAF top gun flew through the toxic radioactive clouds of the 1950s British atomic tests, he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Just three months later, on July 14, 1988, he died, aged 66, with his wife Helen by his side.
It's taken another 36 years for his Warrnambool widow to finally receive acknowledgement of her husband's role in the contentious nuclear test program.
This week a newly-minted medallion arrived in her letter box, courtesy of the British Ministry of Defence.
The Nuclear Test Medal is the 20th medal awarded to the air commodore who is regarded as one of the RAAF's most highly decorated World War II and post-war pilots. His list of accolades includes a Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC), the Distinguished Service Order (DSO), the Cross of Valour (Poland) and the Air Force Cross.
The latest medal was announced in November 2022 by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, 70 years after the first British test of a nuclear weapon and recognises military, civilian and overseas staff and personnel who took part in the testing program in the 1950s and '60s.
After an earlier application for the medal by Mrs Raw was rejected in May 2023 on the grounds her husband had died outside the medal qualifying time, she took her case to Australia's Atomic Ex-Servicemen's Association and Wannon MP Dan Tehan.
Mrs Raw, 94, said she was very pleased to receive the medal on her husband's behalf, describing it as "a great honour, even though it's taken 68 years". It is his fourth posthumous medal.
"I'm very proud of his achievements. But I'd give anything to have him back without any medals," she said.
"He wasn't a showy person but he'd probably say, well, at last they've done something."
Britain conducted 12 major atomic tests and about 200 smaller tests in Australia between 1952 and 1963 at the Monte Bello Islands off Western Australia and Emu Field and Maralinga in South Australia.
Melbourne-born Peter Frank Raw had already distinguished himself in combat in a heavy bomber unit in Europe during the closing stages of World War II. In 1953 he captained an Australian-built Canberra bomber to second place in the England-to-New Zealand air race, for which he was awarded the Air Force Cross.
A promotion to wing commander in 1956 preceded his appointment to RAAF liaison officer at the British atomic tests. With the British RAF task force that October, he flew into and tracked atomic mushroom clouds taking air samples and photos in the operations codenamed Mosaic and Buffalo.
Mrs Raw tells of raising concerns with her then husband-to-be about the health risks of the tests.
"He said he didn't believe the government would allow them to fly through atomic clouds if they didn't think it was safe," she recalled.
