Letters: 'Stop robbing those having a go'

Investment properties, holiday homes will be more of a burden than an achievement. The government's only solution is to take from the hard working savers to try fund the various project blow outs. Punishing the worker seems to be the way. The only pat on the back the worker got was when they stuck their neck out to buy an extra property, be it for leisure or investing. It was the goal for any go getter. Higher land tax in turn means higher rent for the people that the government pretend they are helping.
The local members are still only talking about pot holes, there has been so many other issues slide by. The wasting needs to be stopped. The sell off of state/country assets is a disgrace, the privatisation of VicRoads went unnoticed, the next sale will be Australia Post, but in the meantime the over achiever is being punished by poor management and taxed higher for having a red hot go. I am yet to see any politician go with out, they have lost touch with the people who pay them. It truly is a shambles. To be in government at any level local, state, federal, used to be a role of integrity and honesty now it seems just a money grab and five minutes of fame, the passion for proper governance has diminished. The system is broken. Robin Hood was a thief and that's the game government plays.
Richard Conlan, Port Fairy
Thank you for highlighting Warrnambool City Council's important Events Strategic Plan document.
The Warrnambool Storytelling Festival will be accepting the invitation to respond but would like to make some public comments. One reason we positioned the festival mid-year was because of the blank space there. Our three annual festivals have grown progressively in size and success, as is the natural progression of such events. Whilst understandable that any council will focus on events that bring people and income into the area, this should not be at the expense of financial support and encouragement of community events, which bring the community together. Why is it assumed that a well-supported community event cannot grow into attracting people into the area? Many events that do the latter begin as community events but they need support from councils, local businesses and community groups.
Volunteer burn-out, whilst not helped by unusual events like the COVID-pandemic, is not unusual if the same people remain responsible for delivering an event or activity year after year. Whilst still in our infancy, the storytelling festival now has a strong, diverse, talented, experienced and committed group of volunteers driving it. It has also chosen to start by using local talent rather than just bringing in "big name" imports. This is not meant to make comment on local events that are struggling for volunteers. We would encourage the council and community to support events like the mid-year Warrnambool Storytelling Festival in its continued growth.
Philip Liebelt, chair Warrnambool Storytelling Festival
Shared accommodation agreements need to be better regulated in Victoria so that persons whose first language is not English are protected and understand their rights. I am presently trying to seek redress against a landlord following occupying a shared room in Warrnambool. The process for seeking assistance is very hard to follow and it would appear the capacity of agencies to get involved, is somewhat arbitrary.
It is bad enough that we are required to share bedrooms with complete strangers when we are working in foreign countries but when we seek some form of redress, there should be an easy way in which to achieve fast and prompt attention - particularly in the case where it may be a bond dispute that impacts on our ongoing living expense and situation.
I call on the city council, the state government and local community groups to assist foreign workers by providing greater information and resources, and clear assistance when we need urgent help. We need to understand what are our rights prior to signing agreements and where we can go if in trouble and dispute. The situation will be much fairer when everyone knows the rules of the game and where independent umpires can identify and prevent unfair behaviour.
Ilaijia Ratuvuwai, Adelaide
I have had recent dealings with Lyndoch in many facets of their services and I have experienced nothing but support, integrity, care, empathy and professionalism.
Every staff member carries a smile and a warm heart. Everyone asks "what can I do for you". They cherish each and every resident which can really help to hold people in their twilight years.
People of Warrnambool, I implore you to get behind Lyndoch, their staff and patients to support this important facility in our community.
Unexpectedly, at anytime, you might need this facility for your family or friends.
Jill Stephens, Warrnambool
Victoria's health system is sick, and it's been descending into a chronic long-term illness for a decade.
That means the lives of Victorians are being put at risk, with horrendous delays highlighted in Parliament by The Nationals last week. One recent example is a cancer patient, who had an oncologist appointment 20 days after her scan to discuss the course of action for her treatment.
When she turned up for the appointment, the oncologist had alarmingly not received the scans, so the treatment plan could not proceed. Imagine the distress at an already deeply worrying time.
Beyond the scanning dismay, it can take months to secure appointments with both GPs and specialists in regional Victoria, waiting times for elective surgeries have blown out significantly, and ambulances cannot be relied upon.
The elective surgery waitlist in Victoria is now beyond 67,000 patients, and the average overdue wait time for Category 3 patients has risen to 335 days, an increase from 281 days a year ago.
In the past financial year, 1395 Victorians were removed from the elective surgery waitlist because they tragically died.
Premier Jacinta Allan's implementation of a new health tax, which will raise the cost of seeing already scarce GPs by almost 30 per cent, is pushing many clinics to the verge of closure.
Even the Federal Labor Health Minister has urged the Allan Government to explore alternative models.
The Age revealed late last year that mandatory amalgamations of public hospitals across the state were being investigated by the Department of Health. This means patients in smaller regional areas will need to travel even further to access care.
Just when it seemed things couldn't get worse, we then have Victorians unable to access an ambulance when they are in desperate need.
Most recently, in Premier Allan's own seat of Bendigo, it was reported that a patient experiencing severe abdominal pain was informed of a five-hour ambulance delay and advised to take a taxi to the hospital.
Premier Allan can't manage money, can't manage the seriously ill health system, and Victorians are paying the price.
Peter Walsh MP, Leader of The Nationals
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.