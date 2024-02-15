Letters: 'Stop robbing those having a go'

The local members are still only talking about pot holes, there has been so many other issues slide by. The wasting needs to be stopped. The sell off of state/country assets is a disgrace, the privatisation of VicRoads went unnoticed, the next sale will be Australia Post, but in the meantime the over achiever is being punished by poor management and taxed higher for having a red hot go. I am yet to see any politician go with out, they have lost touch with the people who pay them. It truly is a shambles. To be in government at any level local, state, federal, used to be a role of integrity and honesty now it seems just a money grab and five minutes of fame, the passion for proper governance has diminished. The system is broken. Robin Hood was a thief and that's the game government plays.