Letters: 'Stop robbing those having a go'

February 16 2024 - 10:30am
Investment properties, holiday homes will be more of a burden than an achievement. The government's only solution is to take from the hard working savers to try fund the various project blow outs. Punishing the worker seems to be the way. The only pat on the back the worker got was when they stuck their neck out to buy an extra property, be it for leisure or investing. It was the goal for any go getter. Higher land tax in turn means higher rent for the people that the government pretend they are helping.

