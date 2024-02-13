The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Irish star can't wait to get back to Port Fairy

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
February 14 2024 - 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Shannon is keen for her Port Fairy Folk Festival return. Picture supplied
Sharon Shannon is keen for her Port Fairy Folk Festival return. Picture supplied

Port Fairy may be a village on the other side of the world for Sharon Shannon, but the Irish superstar cannot wait to get there.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.