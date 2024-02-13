Irish star can't wait to get back to Port Fairy

Port Fairy may be a village on the other side of the world for Sharon Shannon, but the Irish superstar cannot wait to get there.
Shannon is one of the headline acts on the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival bill.
She last played the festival in 2019 and has fond memories.
"Port Fairy is a lovely festival, gorgeous," Shannon said.
"Like Australia in general, it's very laidback and everyone is so friendly.
"I even remember last time I was there playing sessions in one of the pubs, Port Fairy certainly has a special vibe."
While many dread the day-long flight from Ireland to Australia, Shannon takes a more positive angle.
"I actually enjoy the flight, it is a chance to switch off and totally relax," she said.
"And coming to Australia is always great for us Irish, the sunshine is very appealing."
Shannon was speaking to The Standard in the morning Irish time, and was upbeat about the weather in her native Galway.
"It's not raining here right now so that makes it a nice weather day" she said with a laugh.
The upcoming performance at the Port Fairy Folk Festival as part of her Australian tour is a highly anticipated one.
In 2019, Shannon was the talk of the Folkie, packing out the festival's biggest venues with stunning performances.
That level of performance should not come as a surprise when Shannon's career is put in the spotlight.
Best known for her skill with the button accordion, Shannon has been recording and performing at an international level since 1991.
She spent time as part of The Waterboys before setting her own course to fame.
She has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry.
These include Steve Earle, Sinead O'Connor, Kate Bush and Bono.
She also toured extensively on the same bill with Shane McGowan, the famed front man of The Pogues who passed away late last year.
She spoke affectionately about McGowan and his contribution to Irish music.
"His mission in life was to make Irish music the coolest thing ever," she said.
The Port Fairy Folk Festival will be held from March 8-11.
Tickets are available at portfairyfolkfestival.com/tickets
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.