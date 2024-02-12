Man to learn his fate for having drugs, stolen goods and making threats

A 24-year-old man with a long criminal history went onto a woman's Facebook page to share intimate images and videos of her online.
The Framlingham man, who The Standard has chosen not to name as that could identify the victim, pleaded guilty in the Koori Court on Friday, February 9 to possessing meth, handling stolen goods and threatening to and intentionally distributing intimate images of another person.
Police prosecutor Greg Kew told the court the man was located by police and arrested during a search for possible offenders related to the theft of a motor vehicle in Ashwood on April 5 last year.
A search of his bag contained 3.81 grams of meth and a drivers licence belonging to another person.
He was transported to Box Hill Police Station and did not deny the allegations put to him in an interview. He was later charged and bailed.
Then between February 18-23 last year, the man stayed at a woman's premises, during which he sent intimate pictures of her from her phone to his. He advised the woman he wanted to keep the pictures on his phone.
At 3pm on February 27, the man sent the woman a text message telling her to answer his phone calls. He threatened to post an intimate image of her if she did not answer. Later, he sent an intimate image of the victim to an unknown person.
He then took a picture of the conversation with the unknown person and sent it to the woman, advising that he was on her Facebook page and was about to post the intimate image of her online.
The man then posted four intimate images and three intimate videos of the woman on her Facebook page.
A witness saw the photos and informed the woman, who then attended the Corio Police Station on February 28 and reported the incident to police.
The man was arrested on April 5 and made a no-comment interview.
Magistrate Franz Holzer described the offending as "very unsavoury" before adjourning the matters to May 3 for deferred sentencing.
