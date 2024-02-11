Cannabis user of 50 years told to 'keep away' after drug driving again

A 67-year-old Warrnambool woman has been caught drug driving for a third time.
Glenda Austin pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving at the Koori Court on Friday, February 9.
Austin has one prior conviction for similar offending in 2021.
Police prosecutor Greg Kew told the court Austin was intercepted while driving along Janlor Drive at 3.48pm on May 13, 2023.
She was asked to undergo an oral fluid test and prescribed illicit drugs were found in her system. Those were later revealed to be cannabis and meth.
Then at 1.05pm on Saturday July 22, she was intercepted while driving on Hopkin's Highway, Ellerslie.
Shortly after, Austin underwent another oral fluid fluid test again tested positive to cannabis and meth.
Laywer Xavier Farrelly explained Austin began using cannabis about 50 years ago when she was 18. It was only until about a year ago that she turned to meth during difficult life circumstances.
But he said his client had recently turned a new leaf.
"She is taking steps to make sure she doesn't come back in a similar circumstance," Mr Farrelly said.
"... She's engaged with the community, she's engaged with rehabilitation."
Magistrate Franz Holzer sentenced Austin to a six-month Good Behaviour Undertaking. Her licence was also cancelled and disqualified for 12 months.
"Keep away from (the drugs)", Mr Holzer said.
