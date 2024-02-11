Accused ice dealer back in custody charged with making threats to kill

A Camperdown man on bail for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine is back in custody accused of making threats to kill.
Police said the 44-year-old man was previously found in possession of seven grams of the drug ice, more than twice the amount considered to be a traffickable quantity.
He was charged with drug offences and released on bail.
Then on Sunday, February 11, 2024, police alleged he made threats to kill people known to him.
The threats were allegedly made in police presence.
The man has been charged with the new offence and is being held in custody.
He is expected to face Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on February 12.
