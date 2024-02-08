Hundreds of cattle seized from a Colac district property after complaints

About 900 head of cattle will be seized after ongoing animal welfare complaints and visits to a property in the Colac district.
The Standard and Stock & Land received calls this morning with reports of police and authorities attending a property near Colac with multiple vehicles, a truck and portable cattle yards. The callers also reported hearing gunshots.
Agriculture Victoria has been contacted for comment.
The Standard reported allegations of mass cattle deaths at the farm in August 2023, and published more photos in September 2023 after concerned workers in the industry spoke on the condition of anonymity.
At the time, an Agriculture Victoria spokeswoman told The Standard the department took animal welfare "very seriously".
"We respond to all allegations received," she said.
"Anyone wishing to make a specific complaint can contact Agriculture Victoria."
The Standard has seen correspondence between one resident and the department which dates back to April 2019, and involved concerns about animal cruelty at one of the properties.
Victoria Police attended the scene to assist Agriculture Victoria.
