American bulldogs maul beloved dog Paige to death inside her own home

A woman saw two American bulldogs maul her pooch Paige to death in her own home in a string of dog attacks across the Glenelg Shire region.
The two dogs named Rusty and Zeus lived next door at the time of the attack on September 18, 2023.
The dog owner was at home about 9am when she heard her small Jack Russell terrier Paige crying.
She found her dog lying on the floor in a hallway and the two large brown dogs standing over her.
One dog had Paige by the neck and the other had her by the chest.
The woman opened her front door and yelled for help. When no one responded she rang triple zero.
The two bulldogs then dragged Paige out the front door, biting her until she was motionless, the court heard.
The dogs then ran up and down the road until they were finally secured by their male owner.
He said the dogs had escaped by digging under the adjoining fence and went inside via an open door.
Rusty and Zeus were both impounded and later euthanised.
Paige died as a result of the attack.
The owner was fined $1250 in Portland Magistrates Court on January 30, 2024.
In the same court a Heywood woman was ordered to pay a vet bill of more than $2100 after her great dane dog killed a neighbour's border collie.
The victim's dog was attacked on their private property and suffered puncture wounds to its head and neck.
It was euthanised four days later.
The victim, who suspected the neighbour's pet was responsible, approached the offender and they found the great dane had dry blood on its chest.
The offending dog was also euthanised.
In an emotional plea to the court the owner said the dogs were "very much known to each other" and she took responsibility for the attack.
The victim applied for compensation for the vet bill, as well as the cost to replace their dog which exceeded $3500.
Prosecutor John Fraser, from Glenelg Shire Council, said it was hard to put a price on a dog that was killed.
But magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said a compensation order for the replacement was not acceptable.
The dog owner was placed on a good behaviour bond without conviction.
In an unrelated case a Portland man's Staffordshire bull terrier jumped the fence of its property and attacked a Pomeranian that was being walked by its owner on August 24, 2023.
The attack happened in an alleyway between Shirva Crescent and Edgar Street.
The court heard the owner of the Pomeranian managed to separate the two dogs by kicking the Staffordshire bull terrier until it let go.
When she picked up her dog the bull terrier started jumping on her, causing scratches to her hand and torso.
The woman screamed for help and the dog retreated back to its own yard where it was contained.
The Pomeranian suffered puncture wounds to its rear end.
The bull terrier was seized six days later and taken to the Animal Welfare Centre.
It has since been declared dangerous and its owner has built an enclosure in accordance with the Domestic Animal Regulations.
In sentencing, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said dog owners needed to make "absolutely sure" their pets could not attack other dogs or escape from their yards.
A council spokesman said Glenelg Shire took all reports of dog attacks seriously and would not hesitate to prosecute where warranted.
"These cases are also reminders to dog owners that while owning a dog can be fun and exciting, it also comes with responsibilities," he told The Standard.
"Be mindful of your dog's behaviour around others, including children, strangers or other dogs, which may be frightened of your dog approaching them.
"You are responsible for your dog's actions and must keep them under effective control at all times."
