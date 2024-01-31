Newest Warrny legend reflects on the hometown win that 'changed my life'

When Michael Lynch won the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic in 1986 he already had a substantial list of achievements the envy of most athletes.
The then 23-year-old Warrnambool native, who has been named this year's 'Warrny' legend, had raced at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and won a silver medal at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in the team trial.
He also triumphed in the renowned Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic in 1984.
Still, it wasn't until he crossed the Raglan Parade finish line first on October 11 that people really started to take notice of him.
"A mate of mine always used to say 'no one in Warrnambool knew you and you won a bike race and everyone knew you'," Lynch told The Standard with a laugh.
"Even now people will say 'you won a Melbourne to Warrnambool' where in some respect it'd be nice if they'd say 'you were an Olympian' or 'you won a medal at the Commonwealth Games'. But certainly around Warrnambool that's what sits in people's minds the most."
Lynch admitted he was "pretty chuffed" to be inducted as the 2024 legend, an honour that puts him alongside esteemed riders Jamie Drew, Joel Pearson, Peter 'Bulldog' Besanko, Tim Decker and Jim Dart.
"It's just a nice reminder of something that probably changed my life," he said.
Lynch's famous win, riding off scratch when the race was still handicapped, saw him become the first Warrnambool rider to take out the iconic event.
Since then Jamie Drew, the 1999 and 2002 winner, is the only local victor.
The former athlete, who to his surprise missed out on 1986 Commonwealth Games selection, lists his win as one of the highlights of his career and at the time was quoted in The Standard saying "this is better than any Commonwealth Games gold medal".
Lynch caught the leaders of the race at Allansford and a strong finish saw him cross the line 13 seconds ahead of runner-up Terry Hammond in a time of six hours, 36 minutes and 56 seconds.
"I remember saying at the time, I knew what it was going to be like," he said.
"I pretended ever since I was a 13-year-old kid, we used to ride up Raglan Parade on a training ride and we'd all sprint to the finish line. So it was just one of those things that mentally, (I knew) 'yes I can do this'.
"When it happened it was just surreal. It was just a great feeling.
"It was just one of those things you always dreamed of doing it and it was a bloody nice feeling when it did happen."
Lynch, who raced throughout Europe and America and turned professional not long before the 1986 Warrny, called time on his cycling career in 1988.
The Bushfield resident, a retired accountant now aged 60, no longer rides but does keep a close eye on the Warrny every year.
"It's not very often I miss the finish," he said.
"I always go down to the finish. There's a few old mates hanging around."
