Xbox remote-controlled device used to detect drugs hits Portland waters

A hi-tech device controlled by an Xbox remote and used to uncover hundreds of kilograms of drugs hidden in ships has made its way to Portland.
The submersible remote operating vehicle, known as ROV, is controlled with the video game controller from a boat stationed up to 200 metres away from other ships.
Australian Border Force (ABF) officials use an underwater camera attached to the device to search hull and sea chests, where water is pumped in and out of ballast tanks.
The device has been used in a number of large scale drug detections, including 200 kilograms of cocaine seized from a vessel docked in Melbourne's Maribyrnong Terminal in August 2023.
The ship had travelled from Argentina via New Zealand and was carrying drugs with an estimated street value of $80 million.
Then in October about 150kg of cocaine was found inside the hull of a cargo ship that had docked in Melbourne from South America.
ABF maritime operations Superintendent Dan Peters brought the ROV to Portland over the 2024 Australia Day long weekend for a ride-a-long on the force's small vessel the Phillip Island.
He told The Standard ABF had the capability to conduct both overt and covert operations across the south-west coast and Portland harbour.
"In Portland, over the Australia Day long weekend, we are using a submersible ROV to screen multiple ship hulls and void spaces in order to detect below-waterline concealments of illicit drugs," he said.
Superintendent Peters said the ROV technology was a game changer, and throughout 2024 would be deployed to counter the "underwater concealment of drugs on commercial vessels, specifically, hull attachments and other parasitic devices, by criminal organisations".
Underwater 'parasite' smuggling involves scuba divers attaching large water-proofed stashes of cocaine or other drugs to the hulls of unsuspecting ships.
The technique can be fatal with a Brazillian diver Bruno Borges found floating in a NSW industrial port surrounded by 54 kilos of cocaine bricks in May 2022.
Superintendent Peters said the use of the ROV enhanced the ABF's capability to conduct the screening of ship hulls and void spaces, and removed the physical limitations of their divers.
"Crime groups often go to extreme lengths to conceal drugs in sea chests, and the ROV enables the ABF to detect, disrupt and stop this deadly trade," he said.
Between July 2022 and June 2023 the ABF made 4298 detections of cocaine, weighing about 4779 kilograms and believed to be close to five million street deals.
The ABF urged suspicious behaviour to be reported by calling 1800 06 1800 or visiting abf.gov.au/borderwatch.
