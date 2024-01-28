'Our hearts are breaking': Scammed couple desperately seeking funds to ease pet's pain

A Glenthompson woman confined to a wheelchair is scrambling to find the funds she needs for two hip replacements for her support dog.
Tracey Creber, who lives in Glenthompson with her husband Brad, took in Bolt the rottweiler cross when she was eight-weeks-old.
She had been told the owner didn't want the dog, which was malnourished and severely underweight.
Bolt, now 13-months-old, has become a great support for Mrs Creber - who suffers from lipoedema, lymphedema and arthritis in both legs - when she is out and about.
However, Mrs Creber noticed Bolt would never jump up and would often yelp in pain.
About four months ago, the couple learnt Bolt would need two hip replacements, which would cost a total of $22,000.
At first Mrs Creber thought the surgeries would be covered by her pet insurance.
But she was shocked to discover the surgeries were not.
"I thought 'thank god I've got pet insurance but then I found out the surgery wouldn't be covered'."
Mrs Creber said the couple was on a fixed income - she is on a carer's pension for her husband who has an acquired brain injury and he receives support payments from the Transport Accident Commission.
He was a victim of a rock throwing incident when he was 17.
Mr Creber was riding a motorcycle when a rock was thrown at him from an overpass in Melbourne.
He suffered life-threatening injuries and has an acquired brain injury.
Mrs Creber said Bolt meant the world to the couple.
"I can't imagine not having her," she said.
The couple has certainly had a tough few months.
In October, desperate to secure funds for the surgery Bolt needs, Mrs Creber applied for what she thought as a personal loan.
She paid close to $1000 in what she thought was set-up fees.
It was only when she was asked for more money she realised she had been scammed.
"I'm usually so switched on when it comes to scams," she said.
Mrs Creber reported the scam to police and her bank but has been unable to recover the money.
She has set up a GoFundMe hoping to raise the $3700 shortfall she has for Bolt's first surgery, which is scheduled in March.
Mrs Creber said she was grateful to the people who had already donated money.
She said she was doing all she could to raise the money but the couple had been hit by the rising cost of living and rate rises meant their mortgage had doubled in recent years.
At the moment Bolt has hydrotherapy once a fortnight, but Mrs Creber said vets had said if she didn't have the surgery she would have "no quality of life in three to four years".
