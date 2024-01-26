'It's not good enough': Ex-councillor calls for action on dumped soil

Have you seen the pile of soil that's been dumped in Albert Park? Adrian Jacobs has, and he wants something to be done about it.
Having served as a councillor for Warrnambool from 2004-2008, Mr Jacobs is now calling on the current council to deal with the "eyesore".
The mound is the result of excess soil from the $11 million Reid Oval redevelopment being left next to the site for the past two years.
"When they were using the soil in there it was all fenced off and it stayed that way for a long time," he told The Standard.
"Then when they finished all the works they took the fence down and took off, it's not good enough."
Mr Jacobs said the area was once used for warmups, marching band practice and kite flying back when the surface was flat.
The Warrnambool man added the soil was of good quality and could be put to better use.
"If they opened it up to the people of Warrnambool and got rid of the grass on it, it'd be gone within a few weeks," he said.
"Who wouldn't want a bit of that hallowed soil from Reid Oval in their garden?"
Mr Jacobs visited the council office in October 2023 to ask what was happening to the mound but received no response.
"They just took my name and that's it, I didn't hear anything," he said.
