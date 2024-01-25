War historian, musician and CFA volunteer among 2024 Australia Day honours

A war historian, musician and a fire communications officer are among the distinguished south-west recipients of the 2024 Australia Day Honours.
The work of Port Fairy researcher Maria Cameron, which ranges from identifying and protecting lost World War I Aussie diggers lying in foreign fields, to marking the graves of paupers in her local cemetery, has been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
A sceptical Mrs Cameron first thought the nomination was a scam but once accepting the award was real, and in her typical humble manner, her first thoughts were how she could best use the honour to help the community and her work for soldiers.
It was double the honours for Port Fairy couple James Mackenzie and Flavia Gobbo, who were awarded Officer of the Order of Australia and OAM respectively.
Ms Gobbo, thrilled to hear of her husband's recognition for his service to business and public administration, "couldn't believe it" when she learned she'd received a medal for her long history of charity work with food distribution charity SecondBite and Rowing Australia.
Former Food and Fibre Great South Coast chair Georgina Gubbins received national recognition for her service to the agricultural industry.
The Warrnambool woman pushed herself out of her comfort zone to become a leading figure in agriculture, including as a mentor for young farmers, committee member for the Southern Australia Livestock Research council, and a member of Women in Water.
Another long-time volunteer recognised for her service to the community was Mortlake's Kaye Blackburn who joined the CFA in 1973 before becoming a communications officer 20 years later - a role she still holds today.
Mrs Blackburn is also on the board of the Lake Bolac Bush Nursing Centre, which she was elected to in 1997, and has volunteered for the Lake Bolac and Mount Shadwell Red Cross branches.
Tim McLeod's passion for bagpipes has also been recognised in the 2024 honours.
The Allansford piper has been president of the Victorian Highland Pipe Bands Association since 2004 and previously held other roles, including president and chairman, with Pipe Bands Victoria.
Locally, he's a tutor, life member and the pipe sergeant at Warrnambool and District Pipes and Drums.
