Council chief quits for state government job

Moyne Shire chief executive officer Brett Davis is set to step down after four years in the role.
Mayor Ian Smith said he had reluctantly accepted Mr Davis' resignation on January 23, 2024.
"While we are saddened by Brett's departure, council understands and respects his decision and we wish him all the best as he takes on a role with the state government," he said.
"He has been instrumental in driving positive change, implementing key initiatives, and fostering collaboration among various government departments and councils to enhance Moyne Shire's reputation."
Mr Davis said while it was a difficult choice to leave Moyne, the council remained in a strong position.
"It's a decision I have made for professional and personal reasons and while I'm sad to be leaving, I am looking forward to the next chapter, and seeing where Moyne goes from here," he said.
"In particular I would like to thank Cr Meade, Cr Smith and Cr Foster who have been mayor during my time at Moyne and I thank them as well as current and former councillors I have worked with for their guidance and their dedication to the community they have been elected to represent."
Cr Smith said further announcements would be made regarding who would take Mr Davis' place as CEO.
An interim appointment will be declared next week.
