Town ready to welcome big rigs for truck show

Koroit is ready to rumble this weekend with the sound of some of the country's most impressive trucks.
On Saturday, Victoria Park will host the annual Koroit Truck Show, with thousands expected to turn out for the event.
Trucks from across Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia will converge on Koroit, with more than 140 big rigs expected to be on show.
The truck show will also include a motorcycle stunt show, woodchopping competitions, the Truckie Sprint and a Tug-a-War.
Live music will also be provided with popular performer Glen Kelly on stage.
Koroit Truck Show committee member Julie Houlihan said the forecast of perfect weather, 21 degrees, set the tone for a great day.
"It's a very popular event and we are expecting a big crowd again," Mrs Houlihan said.
"We have a bigger food court this year to meet the demand.
"It's still only $10 an adult and under 16s are free so it's great value for a day out."
Truck drivers who enter their rigs this year will receive a collectors item, with a customized limited edition Koroit Truck Show singlet coming their way.
Glenn Kendall, better known as Yogi, from television show Outback Truckers, will be a special guest.
"He wanted to come to Koroit so we let him," committee member Graeme Morris said with a laugh.
The truck show will run from 10am-5pm.
