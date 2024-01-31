The Standard
Elite long-distance runner all set for coastal town's burgeoning marathon

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
January 31 2024 - 2:14pm
Reece Edwards achieved his first-ever marathon win at Melbourne in October 2023. Picture supplied
Reigning Melbourne Marathon winner Reece Edwards says a long weekend spent in Port Fairy in September sparked a desire to compete in its annual marathon.

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

