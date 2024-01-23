The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shire's cashless parking meters replace 'obsolete' models, sparking outrage

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
January 24 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 17 new parking meters have been installed in Hamilton. Picture by Duncan Solutions
A total of 17 new parking meters have been installed in Hamilton. Picture by Duncan Solutions

The installation of "next generation" parking meters in Hamilton's CBD has sparked community outrage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.