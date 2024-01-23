The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Worker used clients' credit card details to cover up deceptions

Jessica Howard
Aaron Smith
By Jessica Howard, and Aaron Smith
January 23 2024 - 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Worker used clients' credit card details to cover up deceptions
Worker used clients' credit card details to cover up deceptions

A woman employed at a Portland newspaper for just 12 hours used credit card details obtained for ads to defraud multiple small businesses and cover up other deceptions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Covering court and transport. Get in touch: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.