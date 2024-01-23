$1.1 million cash boost for south-west community health service

A south-west community health service has received a $1.1 million boost.
Victorian Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas visited the Dhauwurd Wurrung Elderly and Community Health Service in Portland on January 23 to make the announcement.
The service is a recipient of funding from Regional Health Infrastructure Fund (RHIF).
Ms Thomas said the funds would be used to help the service increase its number of consulting rooms, expand the waiting and reception areas and improve the quality of treatment rooms and support spaces for local patients.
"This grant will support the hardworking team at Dhauwurd Wurrung Elderly and Community Health Service to continue delivering the high-quality care the local First Nations community deserve," Ms Thomas said.
"Victorians should get the care they need, no matter where they live - that is why we're continuing to invest in health services right across regional and rural Victoria."
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the upgrades would allow Gunditjmara people to continue to receive the best localised care in a more modern and comfortable setting.
The state government is providing $79 million in the latest round of funding for vital hospital and health services upgrades across 39 rural and regional health services.
The RHIF - now worth $790 million - provides funding to rural and regional health services and agencies across Victoria so these services can continue to provide safe and efficient care to local communities.
