Have your say on safety: Does Warrnambool need more CCTV cameras?

Warrnambool City Council is reviewing whether the city's CCTV cameras need to be upgraded.
The council is asking for the community's feedback in a survey - which will also gauge whether the network needs to be extended - 10 years after cameras were first installed in the CBD.
Mayor Ben Blain encouraged community members to have a say on the CCTV cameras across the city.
He said the council wanted to hear from people about whether there is a need for more cameras or an upgrade to the system.
"We are in regular contact with Victoria Police to discuss ways to further enhance the current network of cameras," Cr Blain said.
"This could be through the installation of new cameras, or improvements to the existing technology, such as the improved screens that were installed at the monitoring point in the Warrnambool police station."
Cr Blain said the results of the survey would be considered by a committee made up of council staff and members of Victoria Police, which would help to determine the next steps.
"We have previously conducted surveys based on specific areas after new cameras have been installed, such as along the foreshore or in the Cramond and Dickson carpark, but with the CCTV network in the CBD marking its 10th anniversary this year, we thought it was timely to see what the wider community thought of the CCTV network in the CBD, what their perceptions were around safety when out in public at different times and whether they felt there were additional areas which could benefit from having CCTV cameras installed," he said.
The first CCTV cameras were installed in Warrnambool in 2013.
In 2019, additional cameras were installed at Cannon Hill in a bid to boost safety and keep an eye on hoons.
Cr Blain said the council knew - through discussions with Victoria Police - the CCTV cameras in the city acted as a deterrent and were a useful tool for police when investigating crimes.
"Police can't be everywhere at once, so the ability to monitor the feeds from the station and then intervene where they are needed is also an important part of the program," Cr Blain said.
"The previous surveys we have conducted indicate that people feel safer in public when they know that CCTV cameras are in the area.
"Council builds and maintains the CCTV network and the police are responsible for monitoring and managing the footage. The CCTV project is an excellent example of how a partnership like this can lead to really positive, long-term benefits for the community."
Members of the community have until January 29 to complete the survey.
