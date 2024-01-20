Thousands of Speedway fans celebrated in annual event

The Warrnambool Showgrounds were buzzing with activity on January 20 as thousands flocked to the venue.
The annual The Standard Premier Speedway Fan Appreciation Day gave enthusiasts the chance to meet their favourite drivers and take a closer look at their cars.
Phil Lewis has travelled in from Port Macdonnell in South Australia for almost a decade, and was looking forward to night two and three of the 2024 Flying Horse Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
Mr Lewis had his eye on a few contenders that could take home the win.
"The Americans are racing very well at the moment," he told The Standard.
"I'd like to see Rico (Abreu) win, he's very good. Maybe James McFadden, an Australian would be great."
Having visited his fair share of speedways, Mr Lewis said the Sungold Milk Stadium had a lot in common with country tracks in the United States.
"But Knoxville and Eldora are bloody huge, they're the big ones," he said.
"People over there love it, you wouldn't believe the amount of people that get there.
"There's racing going everywhere over there all the time."
Mr Lewis said meeting racers and fellow fans was his favourite part of the day.
"The atmosphere here is just great," he said.
Among the market stalls selling merchandise and autographs was a more unusual business.
David Grose from Hoolagators was onsite to sell diecast models of a variety of sprintcars.
The Adelaide-based business has been importing American racing products for more than 20 years.
