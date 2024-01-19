Letters: Tasty Plate closure unpalatable

I was troubled to hear of the decision to close Tasty Plate with little or no discussion; closing an iconic organisation that punched above its weight is not a decision that should be taken lightly. Brophy was carefully selected and entrusted with the social enterprise by the founders to ensure that Tasty Plate would flourish well into the future.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Closing due to severe financial difficulties post-COVID can be understood and forgiven. Not easily understood or forgiven is the manner in which the closure was communicated to participants and staff. Sending a text or email two days before work resumes is unacceptable and disrespectful in any organisation, particularly one that works with vulnerable people.
Many participants struggle with routine disruption, leaving families/carers facing questions and grief from participants, and just 48 hours to make alternative arrangements.
A meeting could have been held, inviting participants, families and staff to ask questions and find comfort. Two weeks' notice would provide vital time for participants to adjust to changes, explore alternatives and find closure together. Tasty Plate does not "belong" to Brophy, it belongs to the participants and the community. Brophy is the caretaker, and if it cannot continue, then it should at least provide opportunity for the organisation to be given over to others. Brophy describes itself as "...ethical, respectful and inclusive...", "...enabling individual and community decision making" and "...shared connections to create better client outcomes". These words should guide all decision-making. They didn't.
Rebecca Mahmoud, Nullawarre
On Sunday January 14, while visiting a friend, her two precious dogs escaped her yard. It was a horrifying situation as she lives on the busy Princes Highway in Killarney. Traffic was stopped as we tried to round them up. To the lady who stopped and retrieved one before we could get to them, a huge thank you. People in the stopped traffic also got out of their cars trying to assist us as we tried to catch the second as he headed back before heading up a laneway. To the kind people who pulled off the highway to block the lane so he couldn't get back there, and waited till we had him, and gave me some of their roast chicken to tempt the second dog with, a huge thank you.
As Desiderata says "with all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world".
Without the kindness of strangers this situation could have turned out very differently and it would not be a beautiful world for our friend without her beloved companions. Thank you all for your much appreciate help.
Mary Laidlaw, Port Fairy
Who is doing it tough at the moment? Literally everyone.
Where do landlords, real estate agents, banks, think people acquire the extra money. I don't believe the rises are in line with inflation. They are way above it and definitely add to inflation.
Rentals are raised because they can, without any thought in these times of intense hardships for mostly all, why make it harder. Warrnambool is too cool for school and priced with the mindset of entitlement that is not justified. Be mindful.
Vicki Walter, Warrnambool
As we embrace REDFEB, Heart Awareness Month, this February, Heart Research Australia is dedicated to reshaping how Australians approach cardiovascular well-being without causing financial strain. Beyond our collective effort to raise funds for life-saving research, our goal this year is to shed light on the financial and health implications associated with heart disease, affecting individuals regardless of their financial circumstances. Heart disease touches the lives of two in three Australians and stands as the leading cause of death. Prioritising heart health is an investment in both personal well-being and financial stability. In the midst of escalating living expenses, allocating resources for health might seem like a luxury. However, overlooking heart health can result in severe financial consequences, impacting wages, work capacity, career advancement, and long-term financial stability.
Knowledge plays a pivotal role in fostering a healthier heart, with eight out of ten cases of premature heart disease and stroke preventable through healthy lifestyle choices. From heart-healthy, budget-friendly diets to accessible exercise options and stress management techniques, there are numerous practical and cost-effective strategies. We invite all Australians to explore our free online Heart Hub, offering a wealth of expert advice on cultivating heart-healthy habits.
Research is a lifeline, emphasising Heart Research Australia's steadfast support for world-class researchers. This is why we encourage all Australians to wear RED this February and, if possible, extend a helping hand by contributing to fund vital research against heart disease. For more information on REDFEB, heart health tips, and to contribute to this critical cause, please visit www.heartresearch.com.au.
Nicci Dent CEO, Heart Research Australia
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.