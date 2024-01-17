Cruise ship carrying 1000 passengers to make unexpected stop in Portland

A cruise ship carrying more than 1000 passengers is set to make an unexpected arrival in Portland at 6pm on January 17, 2024.
Originally destined for Kangaroo Island, the vessel was forced to reroute due to inclement weather.
Port of Portland chief executive officer Greg Burgoyne said it was the first unplanned cruise liner docking in the town since 2019.
"It has happened before. Portland's fortunate to have a deep water port adjacent to the wharf, so passengers don't have to tender off," he told The Standard.
"So we're not subject to the weather issues of other ports where they don't have berths available."
Passengers will be able to disembark and walk directly into town, or take a bus offered by the Glenelg Shire from 7pm-9pm.
Portland businesses have been encouraged to stay open late to capitalise on the brief influx of visitors.
Another four cruise liners are planned to dock in Portland throughout the summer period.
Mr Burgoyne said while ships usually arrived in January and early February, they sometimes run into March.
"The schedules are often booked a couple of years in advance, so a lot of pre-planning goes into these voyages," he said.
"Given the weather, the cruising window in this part of the world is quite narrow."
