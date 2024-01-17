The Standard
Cruise ship carrying 1000 passengers to make unexpected stop in Portland

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
January 17 2024 - 1:53pm
Portland will receive an unexpected visitor later this evening. Picture by Sean McKenna
A cruise ship carrying more than 1000 passengers is set to make an unexpected arrival in Portland at 6pm on January 17, 2024.

