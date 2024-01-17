The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Large consignments, fluctuating prices at feature female cattle sale

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 17 2024 - 12:14pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Several large consignments of pregnancy-tested-in-calf cattle, including one major regular consignment from South Australia, underpinned the all-female feature cattle sale at Mortlake on Thursday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.