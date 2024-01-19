'Driven by passion': Speedway runs through the veins of 20-year volunteer

As fans flock to Premier Speedway for the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, volunteers are as busy as ever behind the scenes.
Peter Harlock is the clerk of the course once again this year, making him responsible for "basically anything that happens on the infield".
"That's the coordination of all the infield, making sure it runs smoothly and safely," he told The Standard.
"It's a big responsibility but I've got a good team around me."
Mr Harlock said his passion for the sport came from his parents, who took him to Warrnambool's former speedway at the racecourse as a child.
He's been involved with Premier Speedway for more than 20 years, taking on just about every role at one point or another.
"Many moons ago, there was an ad in the paper asking for help building the terrace," he said.
"So I went along and got involved. Once you're in, they won't let you out."
Mr Harlock said the facility had changed dramatically over the years he'd been lending a hand.
"Before, it was the grassroots racers that would come. Now it's more corporate with social media," he said.
"We've lifted the professionalism of the whole track to satisfy everyone.
"The way I see it, before it was a race, now it's an event."
Mr Harlock often enjoys the event side of the weekend more than the racing and said it was a great feeling to see the fans come in.
