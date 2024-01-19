The Standard
'Driven by passion': Speedway runs through the veins of 20-year volunteer

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
January 19 2024 - 4:20pm
Peter Harlock ahead of the Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. Picture by Sean McKenna
As fans flock to Premier Speedway for the Flying Horse Bar and Brewery Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, volunteers are as busy as ever behind the scenes.

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

