Tractor teen suffers fractured skull after smudger shackle fails

A 16-year old Port Fairy district youth has suffered a fractured skull and severe facial injuries after a smudger he was towing with a tractor malfunctioned.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said an incident happened on a Port Fairy farm about noon Thursday, January 11.
The teenager was driving a tractor towing a smudger, made up of a chain and disused railway parts.
A 6mm D shackle snapped, causing the chain to rebound towards the rear of the tractor.
The youth heard the equipment malfunction, turned around and was struck by the chain to the head and face.
He suffered a fractured skull, broken jaw and lost some teeth.
After the impact the boy was knocked unconscious and the tractor continued for another 150 metres being stopping when the front bucket dug into mud.
He was transported to the Port Fairy hospital, then to the Warrnambool Base Hospital before being airlifted to a Melbourne hospital.
It's understood he was undergoing surgery on Friday and was in a serious but stable condition.
Tests are expected to be undertaken to determine if the teenager has suffered any cognitive impairment.
Police and WorkSafe are involved in investigating the incident.
It's possible the youth may be able to make a Transport Accident Commission claim to off-set the $12,000 bill for the flight to Melbourne.
