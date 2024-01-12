The Standard
Tractor teen suffers fractured skull after smudger shackle fails

By Andrew Thomson
Updated January 13 2024 - 8:40am, first published 8:34am
A 16-year old Port Fairy district youth has suffered a fractured skull and severe facial injuries after a smudger he was towing with a tractor malfunctioned.

