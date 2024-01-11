Concern for missing man who never returned to south-west campground

An elderly man has failed to return to a Cavendish campground north of Hamilton with police appealing for public assistance to locate him.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Ronald left the campsite around 4am Thursday, January 11, 2024, and was heading to Stawell.
He made contact with his wife around 9am to say he would be back at the campsite soon, however never arrived.
Police inquiries have revealed Ronald was at the APCO service station in North Geelong just after 10pm last night, where he made a purchase.
Police and family members are concerned for his welfare as his attendance at this location and disappearance is out of character.
Ronald was travelling in his 2004 Grey Nissan Patrol Wagon with registration number CRB763.
An image of Ronald and his vehicle has been released in the hope someone recognises him and provides information on his current whereabouts.
Ronald is described as having a large build, is about 182cm tall, with a grey beard and hair.
He was last seen wearing a black collared top, blue shorts and black sandals.
Anyone who sights Ronald or his 4WD is urged to call Triple Zero (000) or with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.