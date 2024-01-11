Does your dog pull on its lead? Here's why

If you own a dog, you're probably all too familiar with it pulling on its lead.
The trait is as frustrating as it is common, with as many as 82 per cent of dogs guilty of lead pulling according to a 2021 study.
But Warrnambool dog trainer Tracey Hilder says this behaviour can be trained out of any dog, and she wants to show south-west residents how.
Her business Yes. Good Dog is set to run a sold-out workshop from January 15 to teach canines and their owners about loose lead walking.
She told The Standard that lead pulling in dogs could be caused by a variety of factors.
"Owners might be using a harness thinking that it's going to stop pulling but if you look at sled dogs, they're all on harnesses to pull," she said.
"It causes oppositional reflex which means that the dog then feels the need to pull."
"A lot of owners aren't spending quality time with their dog. They just get home from work and take them out for a walk," Ms Hilder said.
"The dogs aren't really walking with their owner, they're just being walked."
Ms Hilder said many dogs weren't walked often enough because their behaviour issues had become overwhelming for their owners.
"Of course, then if the dog doesn't get out and get mentally stimulated, those issues only exacerbate because the dog is bored," she said.
Ms Hilder said specialised leads were an attractive option for dogs that haven't been properly trained, but their effect isn't long-term.
"The no-pull harnesses and the head halters will stop your dog pulling to a degree, but the dog hasn't made the choice to willingly walk beside you. It's being forced to do it," she said.
"Once that tool comes off, the dog hasn't learnt anything so it will just go back to pulling."
These factors can leave dogs feeling irritated, which is only made worse when pulling on their lead.
"You're pulling back, they're pulling forward and frustration builds," Ms Hilder said.
"That frustration has to have an outlet somewhere. They may react to another dog, a car going past, a bird or a bike."
The certified dog trainer said the primary goal of loose lead walking was to reduce this tension in both dogs and their owners.
"It isn't a natural instinct for dogs, it's a human requirement," she said.
"The dog has to see some benefit in doing what you want it to."
Using a reward-based method of training, dogs can be convinced that walking next to their owner is worthwhile.
'You can't teach an old dog new tricks' goes the saying, but Ms Hilder says it holds "no weight at all".
"The breed, the genetics, the size doesn't matter, you can always teach them to loose lead walk," she said.
Like how a person needs to work out consistently to build muscle, a dog needs frequent training to consolidate their learning.
"You have to put in the time for the dog to have the outcome you desire," Ms Hilder said.
"Once you have rectified these behaviours, the relationship with your dog can be so much closer."
While all spots are filled for her upcoming sessions, Ms Hilder is currently working on opening up dates to train more dogs.
