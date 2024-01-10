Farmer-turned-teacher ready to inspire next generation of agriculturalists

More than two decades after graduating from South West TAFE, Terang man Bill Cornelissen has returned to the campus to inspire the next generation.
The dairy farmer has lived and breathed the industry from an early age, going on to complete a farm apprenticeship in 1999.
"Right from when I was a little kid, all I wanted was to be a farmer," he said.
"I had been doing it for 20-plus years, working my way up from a farm hand to a share farmer but circumstances changed so now I'm doing something different but happy to still be involved in agriculture."
The 43-year-old has completed his training and assessment certificates to start work as an associate facilitator at South West TAFE, allowing him to teach students but not yet grade their work.
He said some aspects of the field hadn't changed since his time as an apprentice.
"When I was training, the advice was take your time and learn it properly and that's still relevant today," he said.
"It's the same sort of messages to get across - push safety, make sure you know what you're doing and don't be afraid to ask questions."
Along with encouraging young people to consider a career in agriculture, Mr Cornelissen also wants farmers to open their doors to students.
"The kids that are coming through like what they're doing, we just need more," he said.
"The jobs are there if people want to do the training."
