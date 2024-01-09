'We need access': Farmers asked to lend a hand in training next generation

Regional farmers are being called on to give the next generation of agriculture workers the experience needed to find a place in the industry.
South West TAFE Agriculture Teaching Education Manager Bec Toleman said students needed time with animals and different types of farms to get the most out of their courses.
But limited options across the south-west has resulted in an appeal to the industry for greater input.
"For the past few years, I've been using my own network of friends and contacts but we need to access animals and more farms for all of our ag courses," Ms Toleman said.
"We want to provide our students with the opportunity to observe, learn and participate in activities on farms to expand their knowledge."
Ms Toleman said students needed practical, hands-on experience with a variety of farms, from family to corporate operations, organic, beef, sheep, dairy or produce.
"We want practical activities, not just coming out and watching but being able to do things that will help students gain knowledge and experience," she said.
"We're not asking farmers to do the training - our teachers will be there - we just need properties and jobs where our students can get experience."
Students would have access to farms once or twice a year while under supervision of South West TAFE's trainers.
In 2022, trainees helped drench more than 450 sheep on one property and watched vets administer pregnancy tests to animals.
"The more input we have from industry, the better it will be for trainees," Ms Toleman said.
"If we open our doors to the farms, the farms are going to see the benefits and start signing up trainees."
The college is seeking host farms anywhere in the south-west with a particular focus on the Hamilton, Colac and Glenormiston areas.
Any farmer able to help can contact Ms Toleman on Rebecca.Toleman@swtafe.edu.au or 0466 506 728.
