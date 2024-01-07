'Prepare to take shelter': watch and act warning for Warrnambool

Updated, 6pm, January 7:
The State Emergency Service has asked flood-hit Warrnambool residents to be patient as the service is inundated with calls as flash flooding hits the city.
Barwon South West operations manager Stephen McDowell said there had been well over 30 call outs from across the city as of 5.45pm.
"I would ask anybody who needs assistance to call 132 500," Mr McDowell said.
"Given the large influx of calls to the service in a short space of time, we are asking people to be patient at the moment.
"There will be extra crews heading into Warrnambool to assist with the outsized number of jobs.
The vast majority of calls for assistance have been for flooding, but there were also calls relating to building damage. Warrnambool Airport has recorded nearly 60mm of rain in the two hours to 6pm.
Mr McDowell said it was also important for people to call if they no longer needed help.
"This is flash flooding so if the flooding subsides and people no longer need assistance, we would ask them to call 132 500 and cancel the response of the local unit," he said.
Earlier:
Victoria's State Emergency Service has issued a "watch and act" warning for Warrnambool as flash flooding hits parts of the city.
VICSES operations manager for Barwon South West Stephen McDowell said there had been seven call outs across Warrnambool as of 5.15pm on Sunday January 7.
"Most of those have been for flash flooding," Mr McDowell said.
As of 5.40pm there were about 30 incidents listed on the Emergency Management Victoria website for Warrnambool, mostly flooding and building damage.
VICSES issued the watch and act warning at 5.17pm following a severe thunderstorm warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.
"Intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding is likely over the next several hours," the warning said.
There had been 43mm of rain observed at Warrnambool Airport in the hour to 4.45pm.
"Prepare to take shelter' and be aware of potential hazards cause byu the severe weather. Hazards include floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads, fallen trees and falling tree branches," the warning said.
VICSES advised people in the Warrnambool area to stay inside if conditions outside appeared dangerous.
"Floodwater is dangerous - never drive, walk or ride through floodwater," it said.
"If driving conditions are dangers, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low lying areas, creeks, canals, culverts and floodwater. "
