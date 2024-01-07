The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

'Prepare to take shelter': watch and act warning for Warrnambool

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated January 7 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Felix, Tiyler, Sam, Oscar, Kane brave a flooded front yard in Japan Street amid flash flooding in Warrnambool on Sunday, January 7. Picture by Katrina Lovell
Felix, Tiyler, Sam, Oscar, Kane brave a flooded front yard in Japan Street amid flash flooding in Warrnambool on Sunday, January 7. Picture by Katrina Lovell

Updated, 6pm, January 7:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.