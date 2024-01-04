Camp whips up new generation of dairy farmers with hands-on learning

An 11-year-old boy from the Gippsland region has travelled hundreds of kilometres to the south-west to build on his passion for the dairy industry.
Wonthaggi's Riley Braumann is one of 50 children aged eight to 16 from Victoria and South Australia who took part in a three-day dairy farming camp at Noorat. The camp had not run since 2020.
"I've learned how to lead the cows properly and how to control them when you're around them," Riley told The Standard.
"I also learned about the new technologies that can be used on the farm."
Riley said he often helped his parents on their dairy farm and hoped to follow in their footsteps.
Camp volunteer and team leader Beth Scott said each participant was given a calf to look after.
She said the program was split between a hands-on experience with cows and educational learning about the farming industry.
"We try and pitch it at their level but the range of education level and abilities of the children are quite broad," Ms Scott said.
"There are a couple not from a farm but are milking on the weekends locally (to where they live) so its about getting their foot in the door."
Organising committee member Lucy Collins said the camp placed a strong focus on farming careers.
"Historically the camp had a strong focus on teaching children to show cattle (at agriculture shows) but this year's event has been expanded into a more inclusive opportunity for young people to be exposed to cattle handling, care and husbandry," Ms Collins said.
The Western District Youth Camp, ran at the Noorat Showgrounds from Wednesday, January 3 to 5, 2024.
DemoDAIRY Foundation, a charity that promotes dairy resources and funds tertiary training, supported the event.
