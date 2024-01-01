GALLERY: Speedway racing heats up New Year's Day

Premier Speedway in Allansford hosted its speedweek finale on Monday, January 1, 2024 in front of a bumper crowd, with Warrnambool's Jamie Veal capturing the A-Main win on the night.
The Standard's photographer Sean McKenna captured all the action on the track as drivers from across Australia lined up at the new surface.
Attention will now turn to the classic on January 19-21 and the Australian title, both to be held at Allansford, the following week.
