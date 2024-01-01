The Standard
GALLERY: Speedway racing heats up New Year's Day

January 2 2024 - 10:45am
Premier Speedway in Allansford hosted its speedweek finale on Monday, January 1, 2024 in front of a bumper crowd, with Warrnambool's Jamie Veal capturing the A-Main win on the night.

