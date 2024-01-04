2360 days without a visit: New year brings new hope for same old priorities

And then there's health. Warrnambool Base Hospital's $384m redevelopment gets underway this year but despite an estimated 14 per cent or $50m rise in building costs, it's the only major health build the government hasn't increased the budget for in the past three years. The government maintains the scope of the project is unchanged but our sources have revealed an underground car park - critical to the project - is on the chopping block. This can't be cut.