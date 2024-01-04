The Standard
Home/Comment/National Opinion
Comment

2360 days without a visit: New year brings new hope for same old priorities

Updated January 5 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan. Picture Gary Ramage
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan. Picture Gary Ramage

It's been 2360 days since a Victorian premier visited Warrnambool in an official capacity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.