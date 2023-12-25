The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Plenty Of Ammo defies soft surface to win at Caulfield

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 26 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 9:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Symon Wilde-trained Plenty Of Ammo, ridden by Jordan Childs, wins at Caulfield on December 26. Picture by Racing Photos
The Symon Wilde-trained Plenty Of Ammo, ridden by Jordan Childs, wins at Caulfield on December 26. Picture by Racing Photos

TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde will take a wait and see policy before planning future runs for his promising mare Plenty Of Ammo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.