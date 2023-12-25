Plenty Of Ammo defies soft surface to win at Caulfield

TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde will take a wait and see policy before planning future runs for his promising mare Plenty Of Ammo.
The five-year-old won her fourth consecutive start in this campaign when she defeated Real Sensation by a length in a $65,000 benchmark 70 at Caulfield on Tuesday, December 26.
Wilde told The Standard the victory was full of merit as Plenty Of Ammo was not comfortable on the soft racing surface.
"We'll just get Plenty Of Ammo home and see how she pulls up over the next few days," he said.
"Plenty Of Ammo will be down at Warrnambool's Lady Bay Beach first thing on Wednesday morning having a wade in the water.
"We've got two options open to us. The first is to give her a freshen up for a week or two and look for other races later in the autumn or she can have a good spell and be set for races in the spring. She never appeared to be at home on the soft ground. I think it would be a waste to set her for races in the winter going on her effort on the wet track.
"I'm sure she's better on good ground. We'll have a talk with her owners before any decisions are made about her future runs."
Plenty Of Ammo, who took her stake earnings to more than $100,000 with Tuesday's win, was unplaced in her debut run at Warrnambool in March before winning the four runs in this preparation.
Meanwhile, on racenet.com.au Sydney trainer Chris Waller has called on disgraced horseman Darren Weir to "come out and explain" the jigger scandal that saw him disqualified for four years.
Waller - along with Lloyd Williams and Ciaron Maher - is one of a select few industry participants currently sending Weir horses to pre-train at his Trevenson Park property in central Victoria.
"It's such a sad situation," Waller reportedly said, reflecting on the circumstances surrounding Weir's disqualification.
"He had an addiction to winning races, but he didn't need to do what he did - and one day he needs to come out and explain that, which I hope he does.
"Look, there probably isn't anybody in racing who doesn't know things like that were going on and had been going on.
"He took it too far, he was obsessed with winning and with the pressure of results.
"I just hope when he talks that he is understood. People who don't really understand racing in the community will probably never understand, but then if you come out and support him, it's like a black mark.
"One thing is that you can see by the people who are supporting him, the respect he has in the industry and what a genius he was, sure - it was a big mistake."
In 2019, Weir was found guilty by Racing Victoria's racing appeals and disciplinary board of possessing three outlawed electric-shock devices, and one charge of conduct prejudicial to the image, interests or welfare of racing.
The former Melbourne cup-winning trainer was handed a four-year ban which ended on February 6 this year.
In mid December last year Weir, his Warrnambool foreman Jarrod McLean and stablehand Tyson Kermond appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court where they pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.
Those charges related to the use of a jigger on three horses during the 2018 Spring Carnival.
Weir and McLean were each fined a total of $36,000, while Kermond was ordered to pay $10,000 to the RSPCA.
During that hearing, CCTV footage was shown of the trio training horses Red Cardinal, Yogi, and Tonsen Basil at Weir's Warrnambool stables on October 30, 2018, using an electronic device - a jigger - and a length of polythene pipe.
Since that hearing Racing Victoria said stewards had conducted a "comprehensive investigation involving interviews with multiple persons and analysis of a substantial volume of materials".
Racing Victoria laid 10 charges against each of the three men on Thursday, September 14, this year.
The charges relate to the use of an electronic device.
McLean and Kermond were charged with corruption, dishonesty and misleading behaviour, as well as breaching racing rules.
Weir is also facing charges relating to corruption and the care and welfare of horses.
A hearing has been scheduled for between March 18-22.
The charged trio had until December 22 to file any evidence, while Racing Victoria stewards have until February 29 to file, serve or provide any expert evidence in reply.
