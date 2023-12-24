South-west residents urged to keep bookings up north after flood disaster

A former Warrnambool woman has encouraged tourists to keep their bookings up north after this week's flood disaster.
Jacinta Reddan, who graduated from St Ann's College in 1982, is involved in the massive recovery effort underway in Far North Queensland.
The chief executive officer of advocacy and economic development organisation Advance Cairns was part of a business round table with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Queensland Premier Steven Miles and other members of government on December 22.
Cyclone Jasper left 40,000 households and businesses without power when it hit near Wujal Wujal, about 115 kilometres north of Cairns, as a Category Two system.
The flooding caused more than 100 residents to be flown from the remote far north community of Wujal Wujal to Cooktown after being stranded for days.
Ms Reddan said while communities were well prepared for the cyclone, they didn't expect the heavy rain that followed.
"In some areas they had a year's rainfall in one day," she told The Standard.
"The northern beaches were underwater, the airport was closed with flood water reaching the levy there for the first time since it was installed in 1913. These were record-breaking floods and just the volume of water was extraordinary."
Ms Reddan said reef boats had swung into operation, delivering everything from dialysis machines and pharmaceuticals to bottled water and fuel between Cairns and Port Douglas.
"The coastal route that many of your readers would have travelled on - an absolutely stunning drive that rivals the Great Ocean Road - suffered heavy damage and has been blocked. That's going to take a long time to get back into gear," she said.
Ms Reddan said she was fortunate to suffer only minor damage.
"Two fabulous neighbours came and while I was keeping the flood waters at bay, they unlocked a blocked drain which averted the whole issue," she said.
"In large part most of Cairns, while it was very damp under foot, only suffered very minor. The regions are very used to heavy rainfall but areas north of the city suffered really major inundation."
Ms Reddan said Cairns was still well placed to welcome tourists back and urged people to keep their bookings.
"Hotels are operational and there are plenty of attractions open," she said.
Ms Reddan, who worked at The Standard during the 1983 Ash Wednesday bushfires, said the impact of the flood disaster was similar in some ways, particularly on agricultural areas.
"But just as I saw through those bushfires, the community spirit in regional areas is extraordinary," she said.
