Club making track changes 'hastily' ahead of upcoming meeting

Premier Speedway is in the process of making slight changes to its track shape and surface in order to slow the track down ahead of its January 1 meeting.
The adjustments will be made in the interim after the club announced on Wednesday, December 20 it was searching for a new track surface to replace its under-fire black clay.
As part of the works, the track will be widened all around while the current pole line and concrete will be removed, with the corners to be widened four metres.
Premier Speedway general manager Michael Parry said the decision "culminates from competitor feedback".
"We've had some leading drivers out to the venue, virtually just opening up for their feedback," he told The Standard.
"As a result we are going to implement these changes very hastily.
"Normally you would have a lot longer planning time but the situation we're in we're going to call on a lot of local help to get all this done before January 1.
"Some of the things we've considered is the speed of the cars. Really we want to use this as an opportunity to trial a different shape which will both benefit us in the longer term when a new surface does go in but also it will relieve a bit of stress on the current racing surface."
The club is also blending more material with the clay to try and slow the surface down.
A slower, wider surface is expected to promote more passing opportunities for drivers.
"It's two-fold why we're doing this," Parry said.
"To give us some longer term learnings but also to assist us in the interim, give our teams/fans the best racing and racing surface we can at the moment."
