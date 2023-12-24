Registers to ring in region for Boxing Day sales

Cash registers will continue to ring on Boxing Day as shoppers make the most of the post-Christmas sales.
There are plenty bargains to be had with national franchises and locally-owned businesses offering discounts, with some specials beginning prior to Christmas.
Warrnambool's women's fashion store Daizy Boutique team member Louise Jubb said it was offering $30 off each clothing item purchased.
Women's clothing store Something For Me owner Annie Freitag said it had 20 per cent off clothing and sale racks.
Fashion boutique Mix and Co has 20 per cent off storewide and sale racks with up to 70 per cent off with prices starting from $20.
So Little Tiny has 20 per cent off clothing and shoes and sale racks with discounted items.
Taylor's Surfodesy co-owner Chris Taylor said it would have sale items across its mens, womens and childrens ranges.
Shoe store Rauerts has up to 50 per cent off and 20 per cent off all children's sandals.
Chloe Williams from Style Active By Chloe said it would have a further 30 to 50 per cent off already reduced items.
Cotton On has up to 50 per cent off its sale styles, Kathmandu has 40 per cent of selected styles, while Sportsgirl has up to 70 per cent off.
Spotlight has 30 to 50 per cent off all manchester and 50 per cent off all quilt cover sets, sheets, towels and pillows.
JB HiFi has half price deals as well as specials across its range including computers, TV and entertainment, audio, fitness gear and gaming products.
