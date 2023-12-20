'How did he find us?': 'Santa' brightens girl's day with unexpected gift

"Santa's been. How did he find us?"
These were the words of a young south-west girl who arrived home to find presents on her front door on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
They were Christmas gifts she would not have received without generous community donations.
Sinclair Wilson staff and clients donated more than 60 toys to St Vincent de Paul Society Warrnambool conference to distribute to its families in time for Christmas.
St Vincent de Paul Society Warrnambool conference president Chris Pye and volunteer Liam Flaherty worked to deliver more than 60 toys this week.
"A single mum and her little girl came home and there were the toys on the front step," Mr Pye said. "She said 'Santa's been, how did he find us?'
"It's the most amazing situation. It's almost like being Santa Claus. It's all smiles today.
"The gratitude is unbelievable."
Sinclair Wilson staff and clients purchased toys for children aged one to 12 years and their teenage siblings received gift cards from St Vincent de Paul.
Mr Pye thanked everyone involved for their generosity which he said had been going for "a number of years".
"They've given us amazing gifts they're allowing us to pass on to families," Mr Pye said. "A gift at Christmas is special because as we know some parents just can't afford that."
Mr Flaherty said it was an honour to be part of the distribution process and share joy with families at Christmas.
"That feeling, of a kid being overjoyed and getting to have the same experience as every other kid in Australia, despite whatever the financial situation their family is in, I don't think you can put a price on," Liam said.
When delivering the presents, the men said some clients spoke of recent rent rises, one going up as much as $100 a week prior to Christmas, which meant they were unable to buy their children gifts.
Mr Pye said he was proud of its volunteers and their efforts to collect and distribute gifts to families ahead of the festive period.
